Mehbooba Mufti meets Narendra Modi over special status

Says Modi assured her that there would be 'no fiddling' with status quo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said he has assured her that there will be "no fiddling" with the state's special status.

She, however, failed to get any response to her demand that the Centre should help in her legal battle in maintaining the status quo, sources said.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by an RSS-backed NGO that has challenged special constitutional provisions made for J&K. Now, the state Assembly may pass a resolution to protect the status quo, DNA has learnt.

Article 370 of the Constitution recognises special status to the state, while Article 35A empowers the J&K government to frame laws to bar all Indians — except original inhabitants — from purchasing immovable property in the state, getting government jobs and availing of state-sponsored scholarship schemes there.

The Central government has so far avoided taking a stand in the apex court on Article 35A that has been challenged by the NGO.

This comes at a time when the J&K alliance has become strained as the CM is fighting growing calls from her own ally BJP to repeal the law.

Emerging from a 15-minute meeting with the PM, she said that the basis of the alliance with the BJP is that there should be no change in the status quo on the special provisions. "No one can go against it. The response of the Prime Minister is positive. He gave 100 per cent assurance that the Agenda of Alliance will be maintained," she told reporters.

Mehbooba earlier this week drove to the residence of her arch political rival and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah to seek his support. It is believed that a session of the state Assembly may be called to adopt a resolution jointly approved by the PDP and the NC to safeguard the special status and prevent any court order from diluting the constitutional provisions. Several legal luminaries are being consulted to prepare a draft of the resolution, sources said.

Mehbooba is annoyed at a neutral stand taken by the Central government in the Supreme Court. On July 17, Attorney General KK Venugopal told a bench that the Centre did not wish to file its affidavit on the subject, saying the matter is "very sensitive", requiring a "larger debate."

The court has referred the case to a larger bench of three judges. Officials in the Union Home Ministry also told DNA that their law officers would only be presenting legal aspects related to Article 35A and would refrain from joining the case.

Mehbooba said any attempt to repeal the provisions will worsen Kashmir's situation. "People of Jammu and Kashmir feel that their identity will be in danger. A message should go that there is no such thing," Mufti said, adding that the state had been facing difficult circumstances.

Repealing Article 370 has been one of the core demands of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS. J&K BJP spokesperson Virendra Gupta said on Thursday that time had come to bid a farewell to Article 370 and Article 35A as they created a "separatist psyche".

It was after Mufti said at a recent event in Delhi that if Article 35A was tinkered with, there will be no one in Kashmir to uphold the national flag.