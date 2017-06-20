Mehbooba finally meets martyr's kin

The J&K CM assured the slain SHO’s family that she’d look into the demand of restructuring of the housing loan that he’d taken for the construction of his house

Facing flak for skipping the wreath-laying ceremony of fallen cops, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti finally visited the home of slain Station House Officer (SHO) Feroz Ahmad Dar on Monday and announced compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the deceased officer.

Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed and disfigured six policemen, including Achabal police station SHO Dar, when they ambushed his vehicle at Tajwara village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

What created quite a stir was the fact that politicians had stayed away from the wreath-laying ceremony both at Anantnag and Srinagar. Wreath-laying for Constable Tasweer Ahmad Dar was held at District Police Lines, Srinagar, which is just 200 metres away from the Legislative Assembly. Yet, prominent leaders, including Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, were not present for the special session.

Three days after the carnage, Mehbooba visited the family of the slain SHO at Sangam to personally extend her sympathies to the bereaved family. Mehbooba directed the authorities concerned to complete the case of compassionate appointment in favour of the next of kin of the slain cop in the shortest possible time.

The chief minister also assured the family that she would look into the demand of restructuring of the housing loan that the deceased had taken for the construction of his house.

On the other side, Additional Director General of Police Headquarters (PHQ) VK Singh, along with other officers, visited the residence of martyred constable Tasweer Ahmad Dar at Sursyar village in Budgam district.

The constable was the only son of his parents and the sole breadwinner of his family. Ahmad is survived by his elderly parents, wife, two daughters, aged eight and five years, and his sister.

Expressing his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on behalf of all ranks of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the ADGP (Headquarters) assured the bereaved family that all financial assistance, including ex-gratia, would be facilitated at the earliest. He assured all help for the education of the children and processing of the compassionate appointment case.

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE?