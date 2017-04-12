Meghalaya government opposes observing Digital India Day on Good Friday

The identification of dates observing Good Governance Day on Christmas and now Digital India Day on Good Friday are they (BJP-led NDA) trying to marginalise the minority?, asked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Meghalaya government has expressed its strong opposition against the Centre's decision to observe Digital India Day on April 14, which is Good Friday and widely observed by the Christians here.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the state government has said it will not participate in such programmes which aim at diluting the secular fabric of the nation.

"I will write to the Prime Minister as it is necessary for me to express concern on behalf of the people with special reference to the North East, which have a major chunk of Christian community," he said.

He said the state government has officially intimated the Union Cabinet Secretary in this regard.

Lambasting at the Centre's decision, Mukul said "We have to be candid in asking what is their agenda. The identification of dates observing Good Governance Day on Christmas and now Digital India Day on Good Friday are they (BJP-led NDA) trying to marginalise the minority?"

"BJP is creating a perception in the North East that everything is good with their style of functioning and the people of NE should accept them. This testimony is not based on facts."

"Congress will provide a more stable government in Meghalaya, capable of turning round the whole socio-economic landscape of the state," he said expressing confidence that the ruling Congress will return to power after the state Assembly elections in 2018.