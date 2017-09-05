Meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping was 'forward-looking and constructive': Govt

Peace and tranquility in the border areas is a pre- requisite for ties to move forward, said Foreign Secretary S

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were forward looking and constructive.

Modi and Xi Jinping held their first substantive bilateral meeting 73-day face-off between their troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

Speaking to media, Jaishankar said, "The two leaders reaffirmed that it is in the interest of both India and China to have good relations and felt that there should be closer communication between the defence and security personnel of India and China."

"It was a forward-looking conversation and not a backward-looking one," Jaishankar said when asked whether Doklam stand-off was left behind by the two sides.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the understanding reached at Astana to not allow differences to become disputes, the Foreign Secretary added.

He also said that important point made during the meeting was peace and tranquillity in the border area is a prerequisite for further development of a relationship.

The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army.

On August 28, India's External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on 'expeditious disengagement' of their border troops in the disputed Doklam area.