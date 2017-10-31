Meet Neelmani Raju, Karnataka's first ever woman police chief

Neelmani N Raju created history after she became the first ever police chief of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The 1983 batch IPS officer was appointed as the top cop after Rupak Kumar Dutta, the incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police retired today.

Apart from Raju, CID chief HC Kishore Chandra and Anti-Corruption Bureau head MN Reddi were also in the fray. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly chose Raju as she was the senior-most among the three.

Our heartiest congratulations to Smt Neelmani Raju, IPS as she becomes Karnataka's first ever woman police chief; appointed as DG & IGP. pic.twitter.com/h43hxRSSA8 — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) October 31, 2017

Amid reports of his extension, Dutta was given a grand farewell at the KSRP grounds in Koramangala on Tuesday.

A native of Uttarakhand's Roorkee district, Raju has also served as the DGP of Fire and Emergency Services, Chief of Home Guards, Civil Defence and the State Disaster Response force.

The police veteran is set to retire in 2020 and has been appointed as Karnataka top cop for two years.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to congratulate her.