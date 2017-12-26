Meerut shocker: Ambulance used to ferry alcohol, belly dancers for state-run medical college's alumni meet

In a shocking incident, ambulances were used to ferry liquor bottles and Russian belly dancers at a doctors’ alumni meet at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut. A department inquiry has been ordered by the red-faced principal after the news broke out.

The incident came to light on Christmas Day, which also happened to be the silver jubilee function organised by the old school association which saw several eminent doctors from the 1992 batch in attendance at the college premises, reported The Times of India.

Meerut: Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van, Belly dance performance at alumni function of state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college (25.12.17) pic.twitter.com/MQSBEpUpfG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2017

“I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” said Rajkumar, CMO, Meerut.

This is not the first incident of a state-run medical college landing in trouble in Uttar Pradesh. In August this year, the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital was in the centre of news after a number of infants died due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital premises. Most of the infants admitted were victims of encephalitis, a disease that has plagued Uttar Pradesh for over two decades.