Trending#

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Meerut shocker: Ambulance used to ferry alcohol, belly dancers for state-run medical college's alumni meet

The Medical College in Merut has ordered an inquiry


 , ANI Twitter



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Tuesday 26 December 2017 13:11 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
In a shocking incident, ambulances were used to ferry liquor bottles and Russian belly dancers at a doctors’ alumni meet at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut. A department inquiry has been ordered by the red-faced principal after the news broke out.

 
The incident came to light on Christmas Day, which also happened to be the silver jubilee function organised by the old school association which saw several eminent doctors from the 1992 batch in attendance at the college premises, reported The Times of India.

  
“I got to know that Russian Belly dancers were called and liquor was stored in an ambulance van, it is absolutely wrong, it should not have happened at a state run medical college. Inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” said Rajkumar, CMO, Meerut.

 
This is not the first incident of a state-run medical college landing in trouble in Uttar Pradesh. In August this year, the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital was in the centre of news after a number of infants died due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital premises. Most of the infants admitted were victims of encephalitis, a disease that has plagued Uttar Pradesh for over two decades.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story