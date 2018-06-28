Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu: Rank lists based on NEET-2018 score for MBBS, BDS released

Tamil Nadu government released the rank list based on the NEET-2018 score for admission in MBBS and BDS across the state. The state has released two rank lists said the Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar. One list is for the candidates to apply for the government and self-financing college and the second list for the management candidates in self-financing colleges. Tamil Nadu received 28,067 applications for admissions in government colleges.

Chennai girl Keerthana K topped the list with 676 marks. Dharmapuri’s Raj Chendur Abishek R secured the second position with 656 marks and Chennai’s Praveen R with 650 marks stood at third position. Keerthana managed to bag 20 points higher than the last year's topper. Dharmapuri’s Raj Chendur Abishek R topped the list of candidates among 19,280 students who had applied seats in the management quota.

The counselling session begins on July 1 and the state has 3,328 seats in total.

2447 seats - State-run medical colleges 127 seats - Rajah Mutiah Medical College 65 seats - ESIC in KK Nagar 689 seats - Private colleges under the state quota

The state, in addition to this, have 516 seats to admit candidates under the management quota. The state saw a spike in the number of applications from other students also. 1960 applicants for the management quota nd 809 applicants were from other states for the government quota seats.

Over 17,000 girls were on the list, compared to nearly 10,000 boys and there was one transgender candidate this year.

“We tightened the rules for claiming nativity this year. Other state students who have studied in Tamil Nadu must prove that they studied here between Class VI and Class XII. Tamil Nadu students who have studied in other states must produce documents including that of their parents to prove nativity. We have also insisted that students who claim they are natives of our state cannot claim nativity in another state,” said health secretary J Radhakrishnan.