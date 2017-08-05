Medha Patkar's meets officials as fast over Narmada dam enters 10th day

'Narmada Bachao Andolan' leader Medha Patkar met the officials here on Saturday for the rehabilitation of those affected by Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Medha Patkar and 11 others are on fast since July 27 on Narmada bank in Dhar district's Chikhalda village. Their health is constantly deteriorating as today is their tenth day on fast.

The activists are protesting after the government closed the gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River, due to which houses of 40,000 families are facing submergence.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had requested Patkar to end the fast.

"I am concerned about your health and that of your mates. I politely request you to end the fast ," Chouhan tweeted.

Earlier, a case was registered against the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' workers by the administration for keeping a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in captivity for three hours.

The administration had alleged that the workers protesting there held a team of NDRF under captivity for three hours.

Refuting the allegations Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar had said, "The government is making false cases to defame the movement after the administration is has imposed a case.