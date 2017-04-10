MCD polls: Paramjit Singh Sarna extends support to JD(U)

The Akali Dal faction led by Paramjit Singh Sarna has extended support to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the April 23 municipal elections in Delhi.

Sarna, a former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, met Kumar and extended his party's support to the JD(U) which is contesting the municipal corporation of Delhi polls, the Punjab unit convener of the JD(U), Malvinder Singh Benipal said.

"Our goals converge on inclusiveness, religious equality and secularism. Every Sikh should support your party's endeavours -- political and social -- in and outside Bihar," Sarna told the chief minister.

Sarna said his support comes in the wake of Kumar's "passionate involvement" in Guru Gobind Singh Sahib's birth anniversary celebrations in Patna.

Sarna has invited Kumar to a reception by Sikhs in Delhi next month.

