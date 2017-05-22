MBOSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10th X Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow on May 23 mbose.in & megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2017, Meghalaya Class 10th Result 2017, MBOSE Class 10th Exam Result 2017, Meghalaya Board Results 2017, will be declared on official websites megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in on May 23 at 10 AM, here's how you can check your results!

The students awaiting their Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSCL) results can relax now as the SSLC Results 2017 date and time is set.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), MBOSE Tura, SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE SSLC Results 2017, MBOSE 10th Results 2017, MBOSE Class 10th Results 2017, Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2017 is likely to be declared on Tuesday on May 23 at 10 AM.

Here are the steps to check MBOSE 10th Results 2017:

1. Visit the websites: megresults.nic.in and mbose.in

2. Click on 'Class X 2017 Results'

3. Enter your roll number, name and other credentials

4. Click 'Submit'

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your score and take a print out for future reference

Students can also attain their results via SMS.

All you have to do is follow the procedure mentioned below and send the SMS to 56263

Example: MBOSE12A <space> Roll Number to 56263

About the Board:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) was established in 1973, headquartered at Tura, it is responsible for conducting examinations, framing the syllabus and evaluation and certification of SSLC Examination.

The board is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as well as the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam in the state. ​