Mayawati's sugar mills deal in trouble

In a blow to BSP supremo Mayawati, the Yogi Adityanath government has filed an FIR against two bogus companies accused of buying seven out of 21 government sugar mills sold by former chief minister during her regime in 2010-11.

After assuming power, Adityanath had ordered a probe into the sale of 21 government sugar mills by Mayawati on the basis of the CAG audit report, which had indicted the former CM for selling these state-owned mills at a loss of Rs 1179 crore to the state exchequer.

Of 21 mills, 10 were operational, while the others were already shut down. Besides machinery, these mills were built on an area of over 500 hectares worth Rs 2000 crore in today's market value. Previously, in 2004-05, the Mulayam Singh government also attempted to sell 24 sugar mills, but it was stalled due to an intervention by the High Court.

During the probe, it was found that bogus companies — Namrata Marketing Private Limited and Giriyasho Private Limited — were created to buy seven mills in Bareilly, Hardoi, Deoria, Lakshmiganj, Bara Bank, Chitauni and Ramkola.

On verification of their papers, it was found that both the companies were bogus and created using forged signatures of fictitious directors on fake addresses. Directors of the companies have stated to the investigating officer that they never had anything to do with these two companies.

On the basis of the inquiry report, the UP State Sugar Corporation Limited managing director, SK Mehra lodged an FIR at the Gomtinagar Police Station late Thursday night against owners and directors of these two bogus companies.

Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana said, "Going by the volume of fraud in the sale of 21 sugar mills, the government may hand over further probe to the CBI to ascertain bigwigs, including politicians, involved in the sugar mill scam."

The FIR has been registered against Namrata directors Rakesh Sharma, Dharmendra Gupta, Saurabh Mukund and Mohd Javed. On the basis of the FIRs, the Gomtinagar police is conducting further investigation to dig out names of those behind over 1200 crore sugar mill scam.

Interestingly, despite the CAG report, then Akhilesh government did not initiate any probe into the sugar mill scam. Then sugarcane minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui washed off his hands from the murky deal saying that he has nothing to do with the scam, as all the 21 sugar mills were sold out on the instructions of then CM Mayawati and BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

One of the beneficiaries was liquor baron, late Ponty Chadha, whose companies had bought five prime sugar mills for a paltry Rs 206 crores while the land value of these mills was over Rs 1000 crore.