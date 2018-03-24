Mayawati’s BSP suspends Anil Singh who voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha polls: 10 points

A day after defeat of her party candidate, BSP Supremo Mayawati suspended the rebel MLA Anil Singh from the party for cross-voting.

Here are 10 major points from this politically significant story.

1: "The party has suspended Anil Singh for cross voting in favour of the BJP," Mayawati announced at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. Mayawati said if the BJP had lured away her party MLA Anil Singh to switch loyalty, Kailash Sonker, a Dalit MLA of their ally JBSP, listened to his conscience and voted to the BSP candidate.

2: She claimed that the vote of another JBSP rebel was held invalid when he gave first preferential vote to both Samajwadi Party and the BJP.

3: The BSP chief short-circuited BJP’s celebrations on Saturday when she announced that the defeat of the party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls will not make any impact on BSP’s relations with the Samajwadi Party and the alliance between the two will continue till they wipe out BJP from Uttar Pradesh.

4: “The BJP & Co. should not get elated that the win of their ninth Rajya Sabha candidate will make any impact and break the BSP-SP new-found friendship. Our alliance will continue and we will cement it further before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to defeat the BJP with all our might,” declared Mayawati in Lucknow.

5: Mayawati alleged that ever since BSP supported Samajwadi Party defeated BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-polls, the BJP and its leadership was using all tactics and pressure to separate the two political parties out to challenge them. “BJP’s Rajya Sabha win is no match to their defeat on two prestigious Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur in by-polls,” she pointed.

6: “They are unable to digest BSP and SP alliance and making frantic attempts to break it. But we will not let them succeed in their nefarious designs. We will make the BSP-SP alliance larger and stronger ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls to make the BJP pay for its conspiracy against us,” announced BSP Supremo.

7: She alleged that the BJP, Modi and Yogi governments used all tactics including horse-trading and misuse of official machinery to wrest the Rajya Sabha seat from the BSP. “They had unleashed state-sponsored terrorism. Opposition MLAs were terrorised in the name police, CBI and ED for cross-voting. I congratulate Samajwadi Party and Congress MLAs who stood united and supported the BSP candidate despite pressure,” said she.

8: She, however, looked upset with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) whose MLA deliberately got his vote held invalid to support the BJP indirectly. “The RLD leadership should take note of it. We will review our future relations with the RLD,” said she.

9: On including Congress into the joint opposition front, Mayawati gave positive response thanking the party for keeping its flock together and supporting the BSP candidate with all seven votes. “Our relations with the Congress have always been very cordial. We supported their government at the Centre and helped them in any crisis they faced,” she said giving broad hints of including Congress into joint opposition front against the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

10: On Yogi government’s quota within quota move, the BSP Supremo said that her party would welcome any such move in the interest of Dalits and backwards.