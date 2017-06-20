May amend Panchayat Raj Act to ensure stability: Goa minister

A day after various panchayat bodies in Goa elected their sarpanchs, state minister Mauvin Godinho today said the government may amend Panchayat Raj Act to stop frequent "toppling games" that take place in these bodies.

"I don't like musical chairs as far as Panchayats are concerned. We have seen how sarpanchas are changed within six months' time. I can understand a half-term given to any member, I can understand changing of sarpanch in two years but the music chair game in every six months will not be permitted as we want stability, which is an important tool for development," the panchayat raj minister said.

The election for the post of sarpanch was held in 174 panchyata bodies yesterday.

"If necessary, the government will bring an amendment in Panchayat Raj Act wherein once a sarpanch is elected his tenure will not be less than one year. However, whether the tenure should be one or two years; it will be decided after taking all stake-holders into confidence," he said, adding that such a change in legislation is required to bring in stability in these bodies.

He said Panchayat bodies should hold fairs to create awareness about government schemes and reach out to people.

