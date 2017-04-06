Maximum engg institutes in Maharashtra shut

The central government has closed more than 100 engineering institutions in the country in 2016-17, and most of them are based in Maharashtra, revealed the latest data released by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

AICTE, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has a number of private and government engineering institutions under its aegis. It recently released a list of 122 institutions across the country that were shut down in the academic year 2016-17. The institutes will not be allowed to take new admissions, however, the students who are already pursuing a course will be allowed to continue.

With the number of private engineering institutes mushrooming in the country, the government has been more strict with norms. The ones that do not adhere to the norms are being closed. In the last three to four years, there has been an increase in the number of closed institutions. In 2012-13 only 72 institutions across the country were closed, but the number has gone up to 122 in 2016-17.

In 2016-17, 22 institutions were closed in Maharashtra, of which maximum are located in Nagpur and Pune.

According to sources in the ministry, under the previous government, opening of private engineering colleges that charged hefty fee from students was promoted. However, no efforts were made to improve the quality of education, which is why most of the graduates who pass out from these engineering institutions are unemployable.

"Companies that hire engineering graduates also complain that they lack necessary skills. This is the reason we are focusing more on improving the quality of institutions, rather than increasing the numbers," a source in the ministry said.

As per the data from AICTE, of the number of students who enrol in engineering colleges each year, only around 28 per cent get placement. The government is now focusing more on skills and making the students more employable through various schemes.