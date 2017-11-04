Mathura railway station manager suspended after Hema Malini escapes bull attack

Days after BJP MP Hema Malini narrowely escaped a bull attack at the Mathura Junction railway station, the station manager has been suspended for allegedly failing to curb the menace, an official said today.

Station manager KL Meena has not only been suspended but also a probe has been ordered into the incident, Sanchit Tyagi, Divisional Commercial Manager North Central Railway, said.

#WATCH: A bull strayed into premises of Mathura Railway Station while BJP MP Hema Malini was there to conduct a surprise inspection. pic.twitter.com/PuE0RFvGQ9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2017

Meena was suspended for failing to stop the cattle menace on the platform, he said.

Tyagi said the BJP MP from Mathura was narrowly saved from the attack by a bull when she had gone to the railway station to check for the possibility of revamping the station.

PL Meena would look after the Mathura Junction railway station as the station manager in his place, he said.