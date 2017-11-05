Mathura: Bank manager rapes Russian tourist

Barely a week after two Swiss nationals were attacked in Agra, a Russian woman has reported that the branch manager of a nationalised bank in Vrindavan, Mathura raped her repeatedly. MP Singh from UCO Bank has been arrested by Mathura police.

About a year ago, the 20-year-old became friends with Singh on Facebook and they began chatting. On his invitation, she came to India on September 17 and went to Vrindavan to meet him.

"On September 22, Singh took me to a house and raped me," the victim says in her complaint. Since then, he has been repeatedly raping me and threatening me with dire consequences if I dare approach the police."

She has also said that terribly frightened by the threats and could not approach the police earlier for fear of being killed. "I narrated my ordeal to another Russian woman, who has been residing in Vrindavan for a while. She advised me to lodge a complaint with the police," she said.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused has claimed that he is being framed in the case. Admitting that they were Facebook friends, Singh has claimed that the Russian woman was short of cash and had demanded money from him.

When he refused, she slapped rape charges on him.

"On the basis of her complaint, we have arrested Singh and sent the Russian woman for a medical examination. The investigation is on and we will charge the accused after receiving her medical report," said VS Mishra, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Vrindavan.

The Mathura Police has sent a report in this regard to the State Home department, and informed the Ministry of External Affairs and Union Home Ministry for further action. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi has also been apprised of the incident.