Mathura: 8 year old boy killed in crossfire between police and criminals

The Yogi Adityanath government’s encounter-spree against criminals got a big jolt in Uttar Pradesh when an eight-year-old innocent boy was killed by a police bullet during an encounter in Mathura district.

On a tip off that some criminals were hiding in Mohanpur village and were planning to commit a robbery, a police team had gone to the village in Mathura on Wednesday evening. On being surrounded, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing indiscriminate gun battle, a bullet hit eight-year-old boy who died on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Madhav Bharadwaj, son of Amarnath Bharadwaj. “My son was playing outside the house with friends when a police bullet hit him on the head. We rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead,” said a wailing Amarnath.

The police team ran away when villagers chased them after the boy was caught in the crossfire and killed. Agitated over the inhuman behavior of police men, villagers held a demonstration on Thursday blocking highways. They demanded action against those involved in the cold-blood murder of the innocent boy.

Senior police officials rushed to the village on Thursday to pacify the mob. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the boy during the encounter and announced Rs 5 lakhs as ex gratia to the victim’s family. The State government has also ordered a probe into the incident.

“The State government regrets the incident in which an innocent boy was caught in crossfire between police and the criminals in a village in Mathura. A compensation of Rs 5 lakhs is being paid to the victim’s family and we will offer all support to the family. A probe has been ordered to initiate action against erring cops,” said Dr Siddharth Nath Singh.

The Mathura SSP Swapnil Mamgai has suspended four police men, including two Sub-Inspectors, in connection with the incident.