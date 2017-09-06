Massive blaze breaks out at Haldiram's Noida factory, 6 fire engines reach spot

Firemen have not been able to douse the fire so far.

Fire broke out at Haldiram's factor in Noida's Sector 68 on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, six fire engines have reach the spot.

“Massive fire broke out at around 7 pm at Haldiram factory. We have been trying to douse the blaze for two hours now,” Chief Fire Officer Arun Singh was quoted as saying to the First Post.

Singh said that strong winds are proving to be a deterrent in dousing the fire.

All workers working at the factor have been evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet not known. No casualties have been reported so far.