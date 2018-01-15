Mars bars, dates and grenades: This is what 5 JeM terrorists were carrying

The Indian Army on Monday killed 5 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Kashmir. The members of the JeM's suicide squad were trying to infiltrate when they came into contact with the security forces, Army said.

The Army recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and eatable items from the dead terrorists, Brigadier Y S Ahlawat told reporters in Uri, 100 kilometres from Srinagar.

Here is a list of items recovered from the dead JeM terrorists:

Eatables:

Dates, dry fruits, Mars bars

Arms and ammunition:

AK-47 rifles: 4

Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UGBL): 3

UBGL grenades: 38

Hand grenades: 23

IEDs: 9

Briefing reporters after the encounter, Brigadier Ahlawat said the Army foiled the infiltration bid - the first such attempt this year - by the Pakistan-based outfit in an overnight operation that ended this morning.

J&K: Ammunition and other material seized by security forces from the 5 terrorists killed in Uri anti-infiltration operation pic.twitter.com/q9RFq0DeBm — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

He said the infiltration attempt was made along the river Jhelum, which flows into Pakistan from India.

"A major infiltration bid - the first of 2018 - by a fierce fidayeen group has been foiled along the LoC in Uri sector. A major tragedy has been averted on Army Day and in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations," he said.

The Army officer said alert troops picked up the movement "as the terrorists were moving along the banks of Jhelum and subsequently tracked their movement."

"In the ensuing firefight, the Army neutralised five terrorists in the operation," Brigadier Ahlawat said, adding that four bodies have been recovered and the fifth was lying near the boat the militants had used to cross the river.

(With PTI inputs)