Maratha quota row: Fifth man commits suicide, outfit to carry out jail bharo andolan tomorrow

Amid ongoing Maratha protests across the state over the quota demand, another man committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district on Tuesday. This is the fifth suicide in the state over Maratha reservation issue.

The man has been identified as Abhijeet Deshmukh, a resident of Veeda village in Kej Tehsi, hanged himself from a tree near his house.

In a suicide note, Deshmukh said that he is taking this extreme step in support of Maratha reservation demand.

A police official said that the note also mentioned other reasons for his suicide, like unemployment and unpaid bank loan.

On Monday, the agitation by Marathas for job quota saw one more man committing suicide and protesters resorting to violence and arson at separate places in the state. Four police officials were injured in stone pelting, while nearly 70 vehicles, including state and civic-run buses and those of police, were damaged or torched during the violence in Chakan near Pune.

Yesterday, after posting a message on Facebook, the man ended his life over quota demand. Pramod Jaising Hore, had posted a message on his Facebook page and shared a message on WhatsApp saying he would be ending his life in support of the reservation demand.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Kacharu Kalyane hanged himself from the ceiling at his home in Dhabad village of Nanded over the Maratha community's demand for reservation.

Last week, two men in Aurangabad district committed suicide over demand for the quota, while another protester, injured in the Maratha stir violence in Navi Mumbai, died at a Mumbai hospital on July 26.

Meanwhile, a press note issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community is organising a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' for their major demands. The protest will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The legislators of the opposition Congress said they were willing to quit their seats in the legislature to step up pressure on the BJP-led state government.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has appealed Maratha protestors not to indulge in any violence as the agitation for quota saw one more man committing suicide and protesters resorting to violence and arson.

On July 27, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had invited party leaders of both the Houses for a meeting in Vidhan Sabha to discuss the ongoing Maratha stir. He had earlier chaired a meeting with BJP ministers and party legislators from the Maratha community to discuss the issue.

The politically influential Maratha community, constituting around 30% of the state's population, has been agitating to press its demand for reservation in jobs and education.