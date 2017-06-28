Maoists seek release of Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan

Five Maoists lodged in the central prison here today raised slogans demanding the immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan, police said today.

They raised slogans, while being taken to a court here for extension of their custody, they said.

The Maoists sought the release of Perarivalan, as being demanded by his mother and various other organisations, police said.

All the five, arrested in May 2015, were produced before the Principal Sessions Court Judge Pongiappan, who extended their custody by 15 days.

