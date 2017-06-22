Maoist sentenced to seven years imprisonment for possession of explosive substances

Birbal Murmu was found guilty under provisions of the Explosive Substance Act, 1884 and Rules, 2008.

A Munger court on Thursday convicted a Maoist to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for possession of explosive substances.

Additional District Judge - II Purushottam Mishra passed the order convicting Birbal Murmu after finding him guilty under provisions of the Explosive Substance Act, 1884 and Rules, 2008.

Murmu, a CPI(Maoist) area commander of Kharagur region of Munger district, was found guilty of concealing 93 gelatin sticks in Kandani forests. He was arrested in June 2012 from Pakur district in June 2012.