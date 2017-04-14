Many stone pelters probably paid by govt so that voters can't come out: Farooq Abdullah's shocking allegation

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has levelled a sensational allegation against the state government.

He said on Friday, "Many stone pelters are probably govt paid to create situation where people don’t come out to vote.Need to investigate that", reports ANI. In essence, he meant that the ruling party is hoping for a low turnout to offset for possible anti-incumbency. PDP so far hasn't reacted to Farooq's statement.

On Thursday, a mere two per cent turnout was witnessed in repolling held in 38 polling stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, making it the lowest percentage in the state's history, election officials said. However, the overall percentage in the entire constituency now stood at 7.13 per cent, the officials said.

The situation was by and large peaceful during today's electoral exercise which had been necessitated because of large-scale violence on last Sunday when balloting was held in the entire constituency. "Only 709 of the 34,169 voters exercised their franchise across all the 38 polling stations by the time the polling ended at 4 pm," an election official said.

No votes were polled in Khansahib assembly segment while only three votes were cast in Budgam segment and 84 in Chrar- e-Sharief segment, the official said. Beerwah segment saw a turnout of 362 voters and Chadoora saw 261 voters since 7 am. Barring a couple of minor incidents of stone-pelting, the repolling passed by peacefully, the official added.

The seat fell vacant following resignation of PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra in protest against the "atrocities" on people during summer agitation last year in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8. The repolling had been ordered at these polling stations by the EC following large scale violence during Sunday's polls for the prestigious seat.

On Sunday, eight people were killed and over 100 security personnel were injured after rampaging mobs took to streets at scores of places across the Lok Sabha constituency straddling Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. The mobs even set ablaze a polling station and attempting to set afire two others. The voter turnout then was 7.14 per cent, the lowest ever.

There was an altercation between opposition National Congress and ruling PDP workers at Badran in Beerwah area over allegations of bogus voting, the officials said.

With PTI inputs