'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi hails all-woman crew of INSV Tarini for sailing across the world

In his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the all-woman crew of an Indian naval vessel for sailing around the world. The six-member team arrived in Goa on May 21 after circling the globe in eight months on board the naval vessel INSV Tarini.

"I am sure you distinctly remember that for the last many months, a naval team comprising six women Commanders was on a voyage. I congratulate these daughters and their spirit of adventure for bringing laurels to the country, for raising the glory of the Navy and significantly so, for conveying to the world that India’s daughters are no less," Modi said on his monthly radio programme.

The expedition, christened the Navika Sagar Parikrama, was flagged off from the INS Mandovi boat pool on September 10 last year.

Led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, the crew included Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and Swati P. The other members were Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta.

The six women officers of the Indian Navy had met Modi on May 23.

The Prime Minister had encouraged them to share and write about their unique experiences during the journey.