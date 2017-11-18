Manmohan Singh wants Left to cooperate with Congress to fight BJP

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh urged the Left parties in India to cooperate with the Congress leadership at the national level to fight together against the "wrong" policies of the BJP-led Union government.

"At the national level, are we going to oppose the BJP as a united front or will the CPI(M) keep BJP and Congress at the same distance?" he asked at a public meeting organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

He urged the party to cooperate with the Congress leadership at the national level and put up a united fight against the BJP's misrule and divisive policies.

The former prime minister also criticised Kerala's CPI (M)-led LDF government, saying "rule of law has crumbled, women in the state do not feel safe and economic progress is slow" under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.