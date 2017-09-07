Mangaluru: Cops, BJP workers clash during bike rally, former CM Yeddyurappa detained

Several other BJP workers have also been detained. Mangaluru police had said they would arrest those who carry out bike rally in the city.

The Mangaluru police on Thursday detained former CM BS Yeddyurappa and several BJP workers during a bike rally by the party.

Mangalore: Scuffle between Police and BJP workers during BJP's #MangaluruChalo rally at Jyoti circle #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mrif8zHZhL — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

Earlier, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner had said that the force would not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha to carry out a bike rally in the city and will arrest those who ignore the police order.

The youth wing of the saffron party will on Thursday planned to carry out a motorcycle rally 'Mangalore Chalo' in Karnataka's Mangaluru to protest the alleged killings of the Hindu activists in the coastal districts of the state.

"We will not allow the rally. We will prevent them from going ahead; if they carry out rally from here, we will arrest them," TR Suresh, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, told ANI.

Security has been beefed up near the Jyothi circle to ward off any untoward incident.

The rally that began from the Freedom Park in capital Bengaluru on September 5 will reach Mangaluru today.

The Karnataka police, earlier on September 5, arrested more than 300 BJP workers to stop them from converging in Mangaluru to carry out the 'Mangalore Chalo' rally.

The saffron party workers, who participated in the rally, were detained by the police before the protest even began.