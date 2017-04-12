Man who fled with Rs 45 lakh after duping couple arrested

A man who was allegedly at large after cheating a couple on the pretext of purchasing their house and fleeing away with Rs 45 lakh, gold and property documents from them has been arrested, police said today.

On October 21 last year, accused Santosh Kumar alias Ravi and two others fled with Rs 45 lakh, property documents and gold from the complainant Pawan Sharma's house after they tied him and his wife, said Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (South).

The accused even threatened the couple of destroying the documents if they approached the police, said the officer.

Though his associates Bijender alias Tau, Devender alias Kaku, Dinesh and Sameer Chugh were earlier arrested, Kumar, the mastermind, was evading arrest since the day of incident, Biswal said.

On a tip off, the accused was arrested from Safdarjung Enclave area on April 10, said the officer.

Documents of a plot worth Rs 12.5 lakh that was purchased using the stolen cash, property papers that were stolen, a country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a knife, a pepper spray bottle, a motorcycle and 10 mobile phones were recovered from him, he said.

During interrogation, the officer said, the accused disclosed about his earlier involvement in a murder case.

"The accused also confessed of his involvement in the crime and explained about the way they executed the plan," the DCP said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)