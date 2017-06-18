Man shot dead by unknown assailant in a mosque in Sonepat

A man was shot dead by an unknown assailant in a mosque in Sonepat's Rasoi village, police said today.

The 56-year-old, identified as Shabbir, was killed yesterday evening, Station House Officer (SHO), Kundli police station, Inspector Praveen said over phone.

The deceased had just finished offering prayers at the time of the incident.

"Some part of the attack was caught on CCTV. A masked assailant is seen entering the mosque and running away after shooting Shabbir," he said, adding the victim died at the spot.

"The accused escaped after the incident. A murder case has been registered against an unknown man at Kundli police station," he said.

When asked what could be the reason behind the crime, the SHO said, "we talked to the family and other people who knew the victim and everyone told us that he had no enmity with anyone. Further investigations in the case were going on".

