Man shoots dead father, grandmother in property dispute

: A 25-year-old man shot dead his father and grandmother over a property dispute at Chitode near here today, police said.

According to police, the man, identified as Santhosh, used to get into frequent quarrels with his father, Palanisamy (56) and grandmother Pavayee (75) demanding his share from the property. This morning, he came in a car to his father's house at Vasuvapatty village and demanded money and division of the property.

When Palanisamy refused to give in, there was a war of words between the two and in a fit of rage, Santosh took out a revolver and shot him dead. He also shot his grandmother, who tried to stop him, police said adding that he later escaped in his car.

Santosh is absconding after the incident, police said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)