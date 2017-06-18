Man robbed off Rs 5 lakh outside bank in Gorakhpur

A man was today robbed off rupees five lakh right outside a bank by bike-borne unidentified men here, police said today.

The incident occurred outside Union Bank around 2 PM in Rajendra Nagar area when the man had come out with the money in a bag, police said.

The man had hardly come outside the bank when two unidentified men came on a motorcycle, snatched his bag containing Rs five lakh and fled, acocrding to a police statement issued here.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

