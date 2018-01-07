Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Man rapes girl for year, used recorded video to blackmail her 

Image for representational purpose


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Sunday 7 January 2018 16:20 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
 A man in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly raped a girl repeatedly for one year.

 
The accused reportedly recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim. The victim said, "The accused threatened me of uploading the video on internet if I informed anyone about the incident. He raped me for a year by threatening me by showing the video."

 
The victim mustered the courage to register an FIR after she got pregnant and the accused refused to marry her. Rampur ASP Sudha Singh said, "We have registered the case under appropriate Sections of IPC. The victim has been sent for the medical examination." The accused and his family are currently absconding.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story