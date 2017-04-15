Man lives in silence after being freed from Pakistan

Yashpal, an Indian citizen from Padera village in Uttar Pradesh?s Bareilly District is a living example of Pakistan?s atrocities on innocent Indians.

Pakistan for the sake of pursuing enmity with India has targeted the innocent Indians, who by mistake had crossed the borders and entered its territory.

The latest example of this target is Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jhadav and many Indians, like Jhadav have become victims of barbarism in Pakistani jails.

Yashpal, an Indian citizen from Padera village in Uttar Pradesh?s Bareilly District is a living example of Pakistan?s atrocities on innocent Indians. He was tortured by the jail authorities in Pakistan so much that he has now become silent.

The 27-year-old, who is the eldest son of Padera village?s Baubu Ram, had gone to Delhi in 2010 for earning but one day he unexpectedly reached Pakistan.

He reportedly took the wrong train and ended up in Pakistan in 2010, where he was arrested and lodged in prison.

His family came to know about his presence in Pakistan?s Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after a police constable came to their house with a government letter.

After hearing the news of Yashpal being in a foreign jail, his parents got scared and then with the help of some social institutions he was brought home.

In 2013, Yashpal returned home but his memory could not return as he had forgotten everything.

He did not even remember how he came from Pakistan or when he reached there.

Yashpal was fine and in a stable condition as he had written his name in the Lahore Jail properly but now he is not even able to recall his own name.

He was tortured mentally and physically in the jail so much that he forgot everything.

Yashpal is now seen roaming in the streets of the village.

His family said that when he came back to home from Pakistan, there were many injury marks over his whole body.

Yaspal?s family now wants help from the Indian Government for his better mental treatment.

?He is not mentally well after coming back from Pakistan,? Yashpal?s brother Gajendra told ANI.

He added that his brother was not given a proper food by the jail authorities in Pakistan and was also tortured by them, which has caused him to become like this.

