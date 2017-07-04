Man kills uncle, aunt on suspicion of practising black magic

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his uncle and aunt at a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on suspicion that they practised 'black magic', police said today.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused, Landru Ram, went to his 60-year-old maternal uncle Bishun Ram's house in Karadari village on Sunday evening and invited him to his place nearby, Jashpur's Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Initially, Bishun Ram and his wife Basanti Rai (48) hesitated to go to the accused's home, but he convinced them, Singh said.

On way to his house, the accused had a heated argument with the couple and he accused them of practising sorcery. He then allegedly attacked them with a stick at a secluded place, killing them on the spot, the police officer said.

The villagers spotted the bodies yesterday morning and informed the police, he said.

Based on suspicion, police yesterday arrested Landru Ram from Karadari village, located around 450 kms away from the state capital Raipur, the DSP said.

Singh claimed the accused told police that he believed his uncle and aunt practised witchcraft because of which his wife was ill since the past six months.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code section 302, the punishment for murder, he said.

Under the IPC section 302, the maximum punishment is death or imprisonment for life.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)