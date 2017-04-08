Man killed by neighbours over petty issue in Bijnor

A 50-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbours after an altercation in Khaspura village here, police said today.

"Amreek Singh was spraying water on the newly-built wall of his house last morning when some of the water got sprinkled in the compound of Amarjeet's, his neighbour, house where his sister was sitting," Haldaur SHO Sanjay Garg said.

A quarrel ensued between the two sides over the issue and about 6 members of Amarjeet's family, including the woman, broke into Amreek's house and thrashed him to death with sticks, he said.

A case has been registered against six persons including Amarjeet and his sister based on the complaint filed by the victim's son, Garg said.

While the woman has been arrested, the other accused are on the run.

Amarjeet is a history-sheeter and had earlier gone to jail in a murder case, the SHO said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)