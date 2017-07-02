Man injured after container truck hits metro pillar

A 35-year-old man was injured after the container truck he was driving hit a pillar near Govindpuri metro station here and turned turtle in the wee hours today.

The vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number, was going to Sonipat from Okhla Phase II and was loaded with scrap material, police said.

It hit a metro rail pillar in front of the Jal Board office in southeast Delhi and overturned.

The driver, Manoj Yadav, was injured and admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

