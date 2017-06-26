Man held for stealing cash, utensils from Ashram in Vrindavan

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and silver utensils worth lakhs of rupees from Varahghat Ashram in Vrindavan here on June 21.

Bharat, hailing from Agra district, was nabbed from Morena in Madhya Pradesh after tracing him through his mobile phone's location, the police said.

On the basis of surveillance, his location was found in Khari Khera near Morena from where he was then arrested.

Bharat had mixed some substance in the food of saints and people living in the Ashram and after they fled after taking cash, silver utensil and flute of deities worth lakhs from the Ashram.

When some persons reached the Ashram later in the evening, they found 13 persons lying unconscious.

They were later admitted to a hospital in Vrindaban.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)