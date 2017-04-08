Man dies police custody, hartal in Kasargod assy constituency

A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while being taken to police station for consuming liquor in public place here, police said today.

Following a complaint by officials of agriculture department that a group of persons were making the seed farm at Beerinthavayal here their drinking base, a police team went to pick them up last evening, Kasargod SI, Ajith Kumar said.

On seeing the police, Sandeep, an autoricksaw driver, and four others attempted to flee the place.

However, Sandeep fell down while the others were caught.

But Sandeep collapsed while being taken to the police station along with others.

He was rushed to the general hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SI said.

Police suspect that Sandeep might have died due to cardiac arrest but his relatives and friends allege that he died because of police torture while being taken by the police vehicle.

The local BJP has called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Kasargod assembly constituency today to protest the death of Sandeep, a BMS worker.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)