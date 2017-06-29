Man dies after being hit by rock enroute Amarnath yatra

A community kitchen operator died today after getting hit on the head by a rock at Brarimarg on Baltal route to the cave shrine of Amarnath, taking the death toll in this year's yatra to two.

Bhushan Kotwal (47), a resident of Punjab, died on the spot after he was hit in the head by the rock rolling down the mountain at Brarimarg, a police official said.

He said Kotwal's body was taken to Baltal base hospital for legal formalities.

Yesterday, an Assistant Sub Inspector of ITBP, Sanjun Singh, died of cardiac arrest between Brarimarg and the holy cave.

The annual yatra began today and will conclude on August 7, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

