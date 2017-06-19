Man died due to drug trial, family alleges; FSL to conduct

A team from Forensic Science Laboratory at Hyderabad arrived at Nagampet village in Jammikunta mandal of the district today to conduct autopsy of a man who allegedly died due to adverse effects of a clinical drug trial.

According to Jammikunta circle inspector Prashanth Reddy, the wife of the deceased Vangara Nagaraju (40) has lodged a complaint allegeing that her husband died after taking part in a drug trial.

Nagaraju died on June 2. As per the complaint, initially his family members believed that heat stroke was the cause of his death, but later they found an agreement he had signed for taking part in clinical trial of a drug and susepcted that it led to his death.

His body was exhumed today in the presence of executive magistrate, inspector Reddy said.

