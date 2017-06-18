Man detained for harassing woman passenger on flight

Police today detained a 56-year- old man from the Indira Gandhi International Airport's domestic terminal for allegedly harassing a woman passenger on a flight.

A 44-year-old woman, a native of Hyderabad, who was on the flight to Delhi, alleged that the man made "lewd gestures" towards her and after she raised an alarm, she was given a separate seat, police said.

After she arrived here, she approached the police.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)