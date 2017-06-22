Man claims killed wife on suspicion of her having affair

A 43-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by stabbing her about 25 times at their Dilshad Garden residence here, claimed that she was having an illicit relationship.

Vinod Kumar Bisht was arrested yesterday near his residence when he was returning to check on his 15-year-old son, who was injured while trying to intervene, the police said.

Following an altercation with his wife Rekha, 36, Bisht stabbed her multiple times early yesterday.

Bisht told police that in April, he found out that his wife was talking to her alleged lover on the phone. He told her to not speak to her paramour and even took away her cell phone, the police said.

He recently came to know that she had got another phone and again started speaking to her paramour. The couple had an argument on June 20 after which Bisht left his house, the police said, adding he even asked her to leave the house.

He later stole a knife from the banquet hall where he worked. He returned home around 5.30 AM, allegedly in an inebriated state, and had an argument with Rekha and stabbed her multiple times.

When the couple's elder son tried to intervene, he received injuries in his hand. The accused had sent his younger son to his in-laws' house.

After attacking his wife, he planned to flee the city and went to Ghaziabad. However, he was filled with remorse and was concerned about his son's safety.

He had returned to take stock of the situation but was arrested form near his home as the police had received a tip- off.

"During interrogation, the accused kept crying and told the police personnel that he loved his wife and was possessive about her. He claimed that he had no intention of hurting his son but he was injured by accident," a senior police officer said.

He also claimed that the woman had threatened to file a domestic violence case against him after he had asked her to end her relationship with her lover, he added.

Bisht also claimed that she had threatened to kill their sons. His claims are being verified, the police said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)