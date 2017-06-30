Man arrested for practising as oncologist without proper

One person has been arrested from the city's Lake Town area for allegedly practising as a cancer specialist without a proper medical degree, police said today.

Aradeep Chatterjee was arrested from his clinic on Wednesday night after he failed to produce certificates to support his claim of having the requisite medical degree, a senior official of Bidhannagar Police said.

"We had specific complaints against this person following which we have taken up a suo moto case. We conducted a raid at his clinic when he failed to produce any valid medical qualification papers. We arrested him after that," the officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

The state CID has so far arrested six persons for posing as doctors and treating patients.

