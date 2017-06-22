Man arrested for plotting to kill lover's husband, in-laws

The police today claimed to have foiled the plan of a 27-year-old man and his 40-year-old married lover to eliminate the latter's husband and mother-in-law in north west Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.

The accused woman's husband and mother-in-law were found injured whereas four other members of the family were found unconscious at their house yesterday, they said.

Since no valuables were found missing, the police suspected the role of an insider.

On scanning the call details of all family members, it was found that the daughter-in-law of the family was in touch with a man named Abdul, police said.

She was questioned and it was found that she was having an extra-marital affair with Abdul for the last one-and-a-half years. She used to go to a gym owned by Abdul. Her family objected to their relationship and she hatched a plan to kill her mother-in-law Narayani Devi and husband Anup, they said.

On the night of June 19, she mixed sleeping pills in the food of her family members and fed them. After they lost consciousness, she allegedly attacked her mother-in-law and husband. After carrying out the attack, she also consumed the food to avoid suspicion, police said.

We have taken Abdul into custody, police said, adding the woman and her family members are being treated at a hospital.

The woman will be arrested once discharged from the hospital, they added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)