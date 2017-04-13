Mamata refuses to give importance to increase in BJP voteshare

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata today refused to attach any importance to the increase in BJP's voteshare in the by-election to Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat and said she was not bothered about the performance of other political parties.

The result for the by-election was declared during the day.

Thanking people for their support to Trinamool Congress, Banerjee said "Who will be in the second or third position is not my concern. That people have again extended their support to us shows that they have liked our work. So we have to continue our work in a more humble manner." Accusing BJP and CPI-M, Banerjee said, "I have earlier stated that BJP and CPM are working hand-in-glove.

Sometimes they transfer votes to each other. We do not do that. CPM does it and even at times the Congress and BJP do it as well."

Banerjee congratulated TMC candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya, who won the seat by a margin of 42,526 votes, and said that she would induct her into her ministry.

"She (Chandrima) has really worked well and helped me a lot. We will make her and a couple of others ministers," Banerjee said.

