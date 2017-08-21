Mamata Banerjee visits flood-affected districts, says Bengal yet to receive relief package from Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited flood affected areas of three districts in north Bengal – Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur and alleged that while the Centre had extended relief packages to neighbouring flood-affected states such as Assam and Bihar, Bengal was yet to receive any.

“So far 152 persons have died, damage to property has been estimated at Rs 14,000 crore which is likely to rise as water recedes and more damaged roads and bridges are discovered. About 1.5 crore people in the 11 flood-affected districts have been affected in the flood,” Mamata said on Monday. During her visit she stopped at a relief camp and talked to people who had been displaced.

Later interacting with mediapersons she said that the flood situation in Bengal was more because of the overflowing rivers than the rain. “I have been told that dykes at Purnia in Bihar have been broken on purpose to divert water into Bengal. We have complained to the Centre about it. Bengal is like a boat-shape state which is always flooded, be it rain in Bihar or Bengal. I have also heard that the Centre has extended a package of Rs 2,000 crore to flood-affected Assam and Bihar. I dont mind that. We will be sending a detailed report to the Centre about the situation here and hope Bengal will get its share of relief.

What we can do at the moment is stand by those who have been affected in the flood,” Mamata added. She also said that as water had started receding it would be required to disinfectant tube wells, hospitals, primary health centres and schools to avoid an epidemic. “The state government is providing relief to people and after the crisis, the state will repair roads and compensate people who have lost their land and houses,” she said. Criticising the Centre once again she said, “The Centre should ensure that there is dredging at Farakka, Durgapur and DVC.”

In a meeting with state and district authorities on Monday she had made it clear that it had to be ensured that relief material reached the affected, without any delay. District magistrates of the three districts have been asked to plan a roadmap of relocation and rehabilitation of people who had been affected owing to flood. It was also found out that a delegation of officials and some ministers would visit the Centre to apprise the Central government about the situation of the calamity-affected districts of Bengal.