Mamata Banerjee hails Tashkent Declaration, remembers brave soldiers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee


  Wednesday 10 January 2018 17:39 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today remembered the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 that ended with the signing of the Tashkent Declaration on this day.

 
The 1965 armed conflict between India and Pakistan was formally brought to an end by signing this declaration at Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Soviet Union, on January 10, 1966.

 
"On this day in 1966, the Tashkent Declaration brought to an end the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Remembering the brave soldiers who gave their lives for the nation," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning. 

 
 

    
   
