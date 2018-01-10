Mamata Banerjee calls for probe in school book publication over remark on prophet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a police probe into the circulation and publication of school books allegedly containing derogatory remarks about a prophet of a particular community. She ordered for the probe at a rally at Alipurduar on Tuesday on the second day of her three day north Bengal trip.

"Administration has seized books to be circulated among Class 2 students. The books, seized on Monday, contained insulting remarks about a prophet of a particular community. An FIR has been filed, and I have ordered a detailed inquiry into it. Students had been asked to take the books back home and go through those," she said.

A Police officer said the books had been seized from a school under Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency which goes to poll on January 29. "The books were seized before they could be circulated. Investigation is on to find out who had been behind the act," a senior police officer said.

Mamata also said that members of the saffron brigade were trying to spark communal tensions by spreading canards against a particular community. "We will not tolerate this. Any attempt at creating a divide on the basis of community among the people of Bengal shall be strictly dealt with," she added.

Referring to alleged attempt to drive Bengalis away from Assam, she said that victims were likely to take refuge in the neighbouring Alipurduar district. "Not only Bengal, people from Bihar have also been victimised. And if they seek shelter it is our duty to provide them with shelter. The state government will provide all possible assistance," she added.

She alleged that ahead of the last general elections the BJP had said that they would take over seven closed tea gardens for revival but were yet to do so. "After elections not a single takeover has been done. They are known for their lies," she added.