Make judgments understandable to litigants: President Ram Nath Kovind

On his visit to the Kerala High Court, President Ram Nath Kovind stressed on the need to make High Court judgments understandable to litigants in a language they would understand.

The President also suggested setting up a mechanism to issue certified translated copies of verdicts. He also advocated for speedy disposal of cases saying, "The poorest and most underprivileged in our society were the sufferers of delayed justice."

"Delay in delivery of justice is a pressing concern in our country. We must find mechanisms to ensure quick disposal of cases," he said while addressing the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala High Court.

"We could all consider an approach that makes adjournments the exception in an emergency situation rather than a tactic to prolong court proceedings. We must find a way forward," Kovind said at the function.

"High Courts deliver judgments in English, but we are a country of diverse languages. The litigant may not be conversant in English, and the finer points of the judgment may escape him/her. The litigating parties will thus be dependent on the lawyer or another person to translate the judgment. This can add to time and cost," he said.

Stressing upon the need to embrace latest technology, the President said the judiciary and the justice delivery mechanism needed to keep up with technology as well as the changes in the society which they have been doing well so far.

Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, who was also present at the event along with several judges and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said a delay in disposal of cases diminishes the confidence of the citizen in the judicial process.

He said various committees of the Supreme Court as well as those of High Courts are focused on the issue of pendency of cases. "We have achieved success in this regard," Mishra said.

Ravi Shankar Prasad called upon the judiciary to 'settle, decide and adjudicate' all those cases which are 10-years old or more.