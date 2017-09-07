Make in India is the way forward: Nirmala Sitharaman's 5 big statements after taking charge as defence minister

"I am round the clock available," she said while talking to the media after taking charge.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of Defence Ministry on September 7 in presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "I am round the clock available," she said while talking to the media after taking charge. She made the following important statements that would surely affect the functioning of the Defence Ministry.

1. India is a large procurer of defence equipment. Make in India should take over in defence productions and new technology should be embraced in the process. Apart from India making use of domestic defence production for its own use, we have to find international markets to sell defence equipment manufactured in India.

2. The welfare of the armed forces and their families remains one of the top priorities.

3. Indian soldiers brave tough terrains to protect the borders. We have to ensure that they feel their interests are being taken care of.

4. I shall be available round the clock.

5. Defence preparedness remains the prominent objective.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time woman defence minister of India. Until now, the only woman to head India’ defence ministry was Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India.

Nirmala Sitharaman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008 and was made a member of the national executive and

was nominated as party spokesperson in 2010.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will now have two women members after Sitharaman’s addition, the other being Sushma Swaraj. Prime Minister Modi leads the CCS with finance minister Arun Jaitley and home minister Rajnath Singh as other members.