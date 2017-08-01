Maharashtra govt wants 175, 2 BHK furnished flats to relocate its MLA/MLCs in south Mumbai

After a portion of ceiling fell off in NCP MLA Satish Patil’s room in the 'Manora' MLA hostel last Sunday, the Maharashtra government has decided to relocate the 175 MLA/MLCs to a safer place in south Mumbai.

The relocation would be for a period of two-three years. On Tuesday, the principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, Vidhan Bhavan issued an advertisement seeking bids providing 450-500 sq ft carpet area, fully furnished flats in south Mumbai by August 9, 2017.

As per the advertisement, the preferred locations for shifting the 175 MLA/MLCs will be Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Wadala and Dadar. “The bidder has to provide flats in the housing society which has received the occupation certificate and should have other facilities like lift and other amenities as well. Besides, it should also have complied with all required documents and norms of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the society registar office,” the advertisement stated.

It further reads that these flats will be retained for two-to-three years on the rental/lease basis.

The slab collapse incident was raised in the legislature on Monday by the Opposition and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured to take immediate action.

NCP MLA Satish Patil of Erandol of Jalgaon district said he was lucky to escape unhurt. “I was not there in the room when the incident happened. We have been complaining to the authority for a long time to relocate us to a safer place. But the govt did not pay any attention to our complaints. Now, they have woken up from their slumber and are relocating us. If I had been there when the slab collapsed, the legislators would have been offering condolences about me," Patil said.

A source privy to the developments said, “We have already started looking for apartments, but are facing difficulties to get flats in bulk at one place. If we do not get the adequate flats, then we may have to shift the other remaining MLA/MLCs to nearby hotels."

“The Manora building had developed several cracks and though the building is not that old, it is in a crumbling condition. The govt should start the demolition of this building soon,” said another MLA.